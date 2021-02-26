Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after buying an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,976,000 after buying an additional 322,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,651,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,885,000 after buying an additional 203,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $36,159,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $175.39. 18,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

