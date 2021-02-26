Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:CSPR traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,644. The company has a market capitalization of $348.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. Casper Sleep has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.27.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

