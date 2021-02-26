NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.03.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 28,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,408. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 10.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 34,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $374,693.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock valued at $768,593. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 250.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,653 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.