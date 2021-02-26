Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Cut by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,489 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.85.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.15. The company had a trading volume of 75,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,851. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.