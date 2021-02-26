Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,102,434 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,681,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,479,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,149,704,000 after purchasing an additional 621,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,877,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,224,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.95. 31,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

