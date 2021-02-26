CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $2.71 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.10% of LGI Homes at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in LGI Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LGI Homes by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in LGI Homes by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,320. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 12.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.30. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $132.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

