Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $9.23 Million in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Carrier Global by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 275,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.96. 46,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,540,629. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.