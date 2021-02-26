122,000 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,071,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in CSX by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $5,871,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.43. The stock had a trading volume of 81,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.