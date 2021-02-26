Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 94.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $689,150. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

RYN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,004. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

