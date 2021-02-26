Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $323.82 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,125,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 3.8% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $323,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.34. 445,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,566,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

