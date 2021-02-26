AltraVue Capital LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

AltraVue Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. QAD makes up approximately 7.0% of AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in QAD were worth $15,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in QAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in QAD by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in QAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in QAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QAD alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total value of $753,689.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on QADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti started coverage on QAD in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of QADA traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.82. The company had a trading volume of 284 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,072. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $75.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.21 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. QAD had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $76.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA).

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.