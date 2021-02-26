International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.46. The company had a trading volume of 293,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,467. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.28. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $144.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.