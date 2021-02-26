Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.810-8.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.92 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.20-8.40 EPS.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.08 and a 200 day moving average of $352.33. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $421.14.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

