BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

DHF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 7,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,248. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $59,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

