Wealthquest Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthquest Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,599. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $362.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.62 and a 200 day moving average of $329.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

