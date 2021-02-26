Wealthquest Corp Makes New $233,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 82,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $177.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.