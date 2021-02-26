Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,411,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.5% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Pfizer worth $125,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 22,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 38,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $33.56. 550,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,485,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

