Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $75.13 Million Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,492 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises approximately 0.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $75,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ferrari by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

RACE stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.59. 3,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,307. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

