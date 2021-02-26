Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its holdings in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 78,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $13.48. 205,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,293,577. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

