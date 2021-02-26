Connable Office Inc. Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

NYSE:CP traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $358.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,741. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $356.32 and a 200 day moving average of $326.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

