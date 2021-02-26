Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $167.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $156.00. 17,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,265. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

