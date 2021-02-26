Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $624,340.00 (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $624,340.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.21 or 0.00721583 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00034767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003770 BTC.

