-$0.28 EPS Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Lightspeed POS posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.81. 32,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,002. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -86.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.24. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.