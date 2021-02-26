HSBC Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $224.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target raised by HSBC from $220.00 to $224.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.35.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $20.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.19. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,680,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,360,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

