ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.95

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 12168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $965.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.