ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.95

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 12168 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a market cap of $965.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.