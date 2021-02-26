Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.13

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $78.13 and last traded at $77.84, with a volume of 13107 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

