Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) Shares Gap Up to $50.00

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $55.90. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.11.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $484.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seneca Foods stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEB)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

