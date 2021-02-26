Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.66

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.66 and last traded at $109.61, with a volume of 14391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.03 and its 200 day moving average is $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,979 shares of company stock worth $1,476,039 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 91.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

