Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $238.38 and last traded at $237.96, with a volume of 6448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total transaction of $5,782,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at $66,665,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,243 shares of company stock worth $9,330,516. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

