Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.28-1.30 EPS.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,918. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.93 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.50.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.