Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.

Shares of NOVA stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 74,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,623. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOVA. Raymond James raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

In other news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $754,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $1,131,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,571,107 shares of company stock worth $296,379,906 in the last three months.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

