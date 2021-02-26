Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.60-0.75 EPS.

SRI traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,587. The company has a market cap of $828.78 million, a PE ratio of -113.89 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.

A number of research firms have commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CL King lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $905,400. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

