Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Announces Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.60-0.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.60-0.75 EPS.
SRI traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,587. The company has a market cap of $828.78 million, a PE ratio of -113.89 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.
A number of research firms have commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CL King lowered Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
