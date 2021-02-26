Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.21.

Shares of TPC stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,639. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

