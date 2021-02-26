Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.80-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.21.
Shares of TPC stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,639. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 1.58.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPC shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.25.
In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 259,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $3,403,873.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,817.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
