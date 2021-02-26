Raymond James Boosts Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Price Target to C$65.00

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NTR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CSFB set a C$53.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.00.

Shares of TSE NTR traded down C$1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$68.93. 323,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,200. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.69. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$34.80 and a 12 month high of C$73.23.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

