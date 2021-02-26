The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.90 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.64 ($12.52).

FRA EOAN traded down €0.07 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching €8.49 ($9.99). The company had a trading volume of 10,817,075 shares. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.27.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

