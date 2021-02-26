The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.90 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €9.90 ($11.65) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.18) target price on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.64 ($12.52).

FRA EOAN traded down €0.07 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching €8.49 ($9.99). The company had a trading volume of 10,817,075 shares. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a 50 day moving average of €8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.27.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

