Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on Canfor from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Get Canfor alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFPZF remained flat at $$20.36 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,448. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. Canfor has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.