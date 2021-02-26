NeoGenomics’ (NEO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $65.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEO. BTIG Research started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist started coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut NeoGenomics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.58.

NEO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,722.09 and a beta of 0.79. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,396.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,883 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,734. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

