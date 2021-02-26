Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 1,043 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,040,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

