Fulcrum Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 91,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 111,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.53. The stock had a trading volume of 45,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.73. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.