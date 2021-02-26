Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Raised to $275.00 at DA Davidson

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.17% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TDOC. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.25. 175,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,292,804. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.84. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,221,689.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,189.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,439 shares of company stock worth $60,410,155 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 137,834 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.