STA Wealth Management LLC Sells 135,428 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

STA Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,428 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 750.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,755,000 after acquiring an additional 55,067 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 778.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 950,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 70,165 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,684. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

