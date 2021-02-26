Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 44.37% from the company’s current price.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.14.

Shares of ETSY opened at $221.10 on Friday. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $239.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 122.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.80, for a total value of $801,144.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,963.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $1,279,857.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,124 shares of company stock worth $6,006,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Etsy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

