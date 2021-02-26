Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Announces Earnings Results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 15.65-16.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,008. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.06 and a 200-day moving average of $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $86.88 and a 12-month high of $178.64.

Several research firms have commented on JAZZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.95.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,703. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

