Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $68.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MMSI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Shares of MMSI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.15. 4,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,859. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -103.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $61.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

