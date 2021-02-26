Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Barrington Research

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective hoisted by Barrington Research from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of MMSI traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -103.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a 200 day moving average of $51.75. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

