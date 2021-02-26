MCF Advisors LLC Sells 484 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

MCF Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,918.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 413,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 404,935 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 171.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 187,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after buying an additional 118,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,356. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.25. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $59.25.

