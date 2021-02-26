MCF Advisors LLC Has $179,000 Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,209,000 after acquiring an additional 485,255 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,950,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,644,000 after purchasing an additional 428,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $57.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $58.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

