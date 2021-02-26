Analysts Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.76. Raytheon Technologies reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $73.31 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.