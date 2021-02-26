MCF Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 162,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 46,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 130.1% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.6% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.09.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 783,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,279,691. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.