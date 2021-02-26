Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives $0.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TREVF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trevali Mining from $0.15 to $0.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Trevali Mining from $0.10 to $0.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TREVF remained flat at $$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 85,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

